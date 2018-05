Neblokujte ulice, vyzval premiér Babiš taxikáře protestující proti Uberu

Informační technologie - Informační technologie Programátor 55 000 Kč

Vývojáři softwaru Are you “PHP SOFTWARE DEVELOPER” WILLING TO MOVE TO PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, AND WORK FOR DENDAX.? Do you want to implement new products and technologies?. Požadované vzdělání: úsv. Jednosměnný provoz, úvazek: . Mzda min. 55000 kč, mzda max. 55000 kč. Volných pracovních míst: 1. Poznámka: kontakt: Petr Jandal, e-mail: pjandal@dendax.com, Dendax, is one of the biggest international tax refund providers and has been operating in the field of international tax refunds since 1999., Joining our team will give you flexibility over your working hours with ‘home office’ benefits liberally granted to proven performers. We expect our developers to seize ownership and take responsibility for their work, not merely log hours and ‘get by’., The systems you will support process taxes and financial data, , RESPONSIBILITIES, -Integration of user-facing elements developed by front-end developers, -Build efficient, testable, and reusable PHP modules, -Solve complex performance problems and structural challenges, -Integration of data storage solutions, , SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS, -Strong knowledge of PHP web frameworks as Zend, -Basic understanding of front-end technologies, such as JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3 , -Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git, -Strong working knowledge of jQuery, MySQL, , What do we offer? , Good salary 55 000CZK , Extra holiday bonus, Flexible working hours, Home office , Company breakfast & team building activities , Personal challenges to let you grow professionally, All CV send to e-mail: pjandal@dendax.com. Pracoviště: Dendax international llc, organizační složka 001, Jemnická, č.p. 1138, 140 00 Praha 4. Informace: Petr Jandal, +420 226 809 114,777 034 408.